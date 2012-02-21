* Believes it can make further progress in 2012

* 2011 EPS to also be well ahead of current expectations

Feb 21 British wheelmaker Titan Europe Plc said its trading profit for 2011 was likely to be comfortably ahead of market expectations, helped partly by recent changes in taxation laws in Italy.

Titan Europe shares, which have gained about 38 percent over the last six months, were up 3.7 percent at 141 pence at 0811 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which makes wheels and undercarriages for mining, construction and agricultural vehicles, said it believes it was capable of making further progress in 2012 as it started the year with a strong order book.

Earnings per share for 2011 would also be well ahead of current expectations, and net debt was also likely to be lower than market forecasts, the company said.

Titan Europe expects to reports its preliminary results in late March 2012. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)