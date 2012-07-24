* Says cannot rule out volume loss in Italy
* Depressed trading conditions continue in China
* Sees sterling trading profit materially below expectations
LONDON, July 24 British wheelmaker Titan Europe
said its first-half profit would fall below market
expectations after a weak Euro compounded the impact of an
earthquake in Northern Italy and difficult trading conditions in
China.
"The board's current estimate of the impact of
trading-related adjustments to the company's performance would
not have required an update before the release of half-year
figures in September," the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
"However, an additional effect is caused by the significant
weakening of the Euro which suggests that our sterling
consolidated trading profit will be materially below current
market expectations."
The firm, which makes wheels and undercarriages for mining,
construction and agricultural vehicles, said that it could not
rule out short-term volume loss at its Italian Finale Emilia
business where it is working with insurance and loss recovery
partners to ease the financial impact of the earthquake.
In China, the group said trading conditions remained slow
with sales values in its construction equipment division
depressed by Chinese and other Asian manufacturers expanding
into the low-end worldwide aftercare market.
The company said it still believed that its key markets had
good prospects for growth in the medium to longer term.
Shares in Titan Europe were 10.6 percent down at 110.25
pence by 0720 GMT.
Last week the group confirmed it had received an approach
from Titan International Inc, which may or may not to an offer.
(Reporting by Sophie Kirby; editing by Neil Maidment)