| NEW YORK, March 22
Shipwrecks and maritime
disasters have always captivated the public imagination and none
more so than the luxury liner RMS Titanic, which sank on her
maiden voyage one hundred years ago this year.
With the loss of 1,517 lives on April 15, 1912, three hours
after the ship struck an ice berg, the real life tales of love
and heroism spawned a legend and fascination which shows no sign
of abating.
"TITANIC: The Tragedy That Shook the World," by the editors
of LIFE at Time Home Entertainment Inc, includes photos and
stories of the ship and many of those characters that have kept
the public enthralled since the sinking.
"Some of the the richest people in the world board in
France, some of the poorest people in the world board in
Ireland, and a mix survive," said Robert Sullivan, managing
editor of LIFE Books in New York City. "It turns out to be an
extraordinary variety of stories."
The book begins with the construction of the Royal Mail Ship
(RMS) Titanic as one of three sister ships built by the White
Star line to usher in a new era of opulent sea travel.
It offered the finest accommodations to first-class
passengers such as New York notables John Jacob Astor IV, his
pregnant wife Madeleine, and Benjamin Guggenheim on its first
sailing from Southampton, England to New York, via Cherbourg,
France and Queenstown, Ireland.
They were joined by lesser lights such as Margaret, now
popularly referred to as "Molly", Brown. Born in Missouri to
Irish immigrants, Brown's husband, from whom she had separated
by the time of the voyage, had made a fortune in mining.
Other people traveled in less luxurious quarters, including
Clear Annie Cameron, a 35-year old personal maid in
London seeking her opportunity in America.
For many, the separation of class and wealth ended when the
Titanic sank beneath the waves. There are no photographs of the
Titanic's final moments.
But included in the book are remarkable images taken by an
Irish Cleric Father Frank Browne who boarded the boat in
Southampton, traveled to Cherbourg and then disembarked in
Queenstown, the ship's final departure point before it headed
across the Atlantic.
They offer perhaps the only public glimpse into ship board
life aboard the Titanic.
The book also details the ill-fated and random rendezvous
with the ice berg, the attempts to get help using then
state-of-the-art radio, and ultimately the horror as hundreds of
passengers realized there were too few lifeboats and in allowing
women and children first, many men would die.
Among them Isidor Straus, co-owner of Macy's department
store. Alongside him his wife of 40-years, Ida, who decided they
should die together.
"What do you do in the moment of truth?," said LIFE'S
Sullivan. "These stories, you can't make them up."
Hundreds of passengers in the few available lifeboats were
rescued by the Carpathia, captained by Arthur Henry Rostron,
only hours after the sinking. But too many died in the icy
Atlantic.
The book concludes with photographs from various expeditions
taken after the wreck was discovered after 73 years in 12,460
feet (3,797 meters) of water.
"Its durability is to do with how true much of it is." said
Sullivan. "It will be remembered not for 100 years but for 200
years."
And of those souls who set sail on the Titanic's only
voyage.
New York society lost Astor and Guggenheim, the latter
according to lore accepting his fate in high style in wearing
his finest dinner wear as he smoked a cigar and drank cognac.
The rags-to-riches "Molly" Brown gained further fame for
taking an oar of her life boat.
And Clear Annie Cameron? The London maid arrived in New York
where she did indeed find new opportunity, as a maid.
