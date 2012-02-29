BRIEF-Toro loses appeal of preliminary injunction over patent tied to lawn mowers
* Appeal of preliminary injunction in patent infringement case related to lawn mowers -- court ruling
Feb 29 Titanium Metals Corp, which provides titanium products to the aerospace industry, posted a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher shipment of its mill products.
October-December profit rose to $28.6 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $23.3 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue at the company, whose customers include Boeing and Rolls Royce, rose 19 percent to $258.7 million.
The company's melted and mill products include pipes, slabs, coils and other products made from titanium or titanium-based alloys.
Melted product shipments volume rose by a fourth to 3,985 metric tons.
Shares of the company closed at $14.93 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage: