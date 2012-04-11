* Sees FY13 EPS $2.55-$2.75
* Sees FY13 rev $1.95-$2.1 bln
* Q4 EPS $0.84 vs $0.57 year-ago
* Q4 rev up 65 pct to $607 mln
* Shares rise 7 pct in premarket trade
April 11 Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery
Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as rising farm
incomes a n d an improving construction market s p urred demand for
its tractors and other agricultural products, sending its shares
up 7 percent.
The company, which has benefited from soaring food prices
over the last two years, expects full-year earnings of $2.55 per
share to $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.1
billion.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the
company rose to $17.8 million, or 84 cents a share, from $10.4
million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 65 percent to $607 million.
Shares of the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company rose to
$29.45 in premarket trade. They had closed at $27.47 on Tuesday
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bangalore)