Dec 5 Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery
Inc's quarterly profit more than halved and the company
cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts as equipment
sales and margins decline.
Titan Machinery's shares fell 11 percent before the bell,
after the company said it expected a full-year profit of between
$0.55 and $0.75 per share. It had earlier forecast $1.20-$1.50.
Farm profits are expected to fall next year as a record corn
harvest forecast has pulled down prices. Lower farm incomes mean
that farmers have less to spend on equipment.
Larger rival Deere & Co said last month it expected
sales of construction and forestry equipment in 2014 to offset
the anticipated slowdown in demand for farm machinery.
For the full-year, Titan said it now expected revenue of
$2.15 billion to $2.35 billion, down from its previous forecast
of $2.25 billion to $2.45 billion.
Sales from its equipment business fell 3 percent in the
third quarter ended Oct. 31, accounting for three-quarters of
total revenue.
Chief Executive David Meyer said agriculture equipment
prices fell in the third quarter.
The net income attributable to common shareholders fell to
$5.7 million, or 27 cents in the third quarter, from $13.9
million or 66 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $588 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 cents per
share on revenue of $613.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Titan Machinery's shares, which have fallen about 35 percent
this year to Wednesday's close, were trading at $14.50 before
the opening bell, down from their Wednesday close of $15.97.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)