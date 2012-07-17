* Deal to close in July
* To add to adj EBITDA in next fiscal year
* Deal valued at $20 mln
July 17 Digital television recorder maker TiVo
Inc said it will buy advertisement research company TRA
Inc for about $20 million to beef up its presence in the
television analytics market.
TiVo expects the deal to close this month and add to its
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortization in its next fiscal year.
The new unit, which will be known as TiVo Research and
Analytics, will add Internet-level measurement and insights to
the TV advertising industry, the company said.
TRA's technology helps advertisers and networks measure the
effectiveness of advertisements on television. This makes it
possible for advertisers to tell which networks are most
effective at selling products like beer, cookies or cars.
TiVo sells set-top boxes that record and play back TV
programs. It also licenses technology to cable TV operators
including Charter Communications Inc, DirecTV
and Virgin Media Inc.
The company also provides interactive advertising solutions
and audience research and measurement ratings services to the
television industry.
The Alviso, California-based company's shares, which have
lost almost a third of their value in the last five months,
closed at $7.93 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee and Sakthi Prasad in
Bangalore; Editing by Jane Merriman and Joyjeet Das)