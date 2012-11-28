BRIEF-Mosaic Capital board approves changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
NEW YORK Nov 28 TiVo Inc : * Shares were down 3.1 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok