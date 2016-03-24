March 24 Digital video recorder company TiVo is in advanced talks to be sold to digital entertainment guide provider Rovi Corp, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the talks.

TiVo shareholders would receive a combination of cash and stock, but the exact price has not been determined, the report said. (nyti.ms/22HQxN6) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)