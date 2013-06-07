June 7 Google Inc's Motorola Mobility
said on Thursday it has reached an out-of-court settlement with
video recorder pioneer TiVo Inc that could avert a
trial to resolve their patent dispute.
Motorola accused TiVo of infringing its patents for digital
video recorders in February 2011 and TiVo filed a counterclaim
in March last year.
The patent trial was scheduled to begin on Monday.
"We are pleased that all parties involved have reached an
agreement to resolve pending litigation," Motorola spokesman
William Moss said.
He did not disclose the terms of the settlement.
TiVo could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
TiVo has turned to litigation to generate revenue from
licensing fees as it struggles to fight competition from
low-cost rivals.
It settled a patent litigation with Verizon Communications
Inc for $250.4 million in September last
year.
The case is in re Motorola Mobility Inc et al vs. TiVo Inc,
case number 11-00053, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Texas.