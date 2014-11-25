Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc reported a 49 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a provision for future tax bills.
The company's net profit fell to $6.3 million, or 6 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $12.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
TiVo recorded a tax provision of $7.1 million in the quarter, compared with a tax benefit of $2 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $118.4 million, driven by a 32 percent rise in total subscriptions.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.