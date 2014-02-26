Feb 26 TiVo Inc, a digital video
recorder maker, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue
as it added more cable subscribers.
TiVo posted a net profit of $710,000, or 1 cent per share,
in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $15.8 million, or
13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $106.3 million from $88.9 million a year
earlier.
The company said it added 319,000 net subscribers in the
quarter ended Jan. 31, including 313,000 subscribers in its
cable and satellite television business, which provides digital
video recording service through its own and service providers'
set-top boxes.