BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts BV qtrly net loss $24.6 mln vs $13.1 mln in prior year
* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net package revparincreased 5.5% over comparable 2015 period to $174.92
Aug 26 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to strong growth in subscribers through cable TV partners such as Virgin Media in the UK, ONO in Spain and Com Hem AB in Sweden.
TiVo's subscriptions rose by a third to 4.8 million in the second quarter ended July 31.
Net profit fell to $9.3 million, or 8 cents per share, from $268.9 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier, when the company had a gain of $276 million related to settlement of lawsuits with Cisco Systems Inc and Motorola Mobility.
Revenue rose 11.8 percent to $111.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7 cents per share and revenue of $87.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net package revparincreased 5.5% over comparable 2015 period to $174.92
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor dramatically expanded a corruption probe into the country's political establishment on Tuesday, asking the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into politicians named in explosive plea bargain testimony.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that its oil and gas production in February reached an average of 2.82 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.