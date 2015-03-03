March 3 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc's quarterly revenue rose about 7 percent, helped by higher subscriptions.

The company's net subscriber additions rose to 340,000 in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from 319,000, a year earlier.

TiVo's net income increased to $7.1 million, or 7 cents per share, from $710,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $114.1 million from $106.3 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)