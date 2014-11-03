Nov 3 Tivoli A/S

* Says attendance in 2014 in Tivoli during summer season was 2,860,000 versus 2,801,000

* Says public attendance at 2014 Halloween in Tivoli was 523,000 versus 417,000 last year

* Says attendance year to date is 3,461,000 versus 3,218,000

* Says 2014 Halloween in Tivoli lasted from Oct. 8 to Nov. 2, in all 26 days. Halloween in Tivoli 2013 lasted 19 days