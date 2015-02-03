Feb 3 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.53 billion yuan ($564.14 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on February 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AnmpeU; bit.ly/1HRFEBA Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2573 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)