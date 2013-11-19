BRIEF-The New Home Company announces proposed private offering of senior notes
* The New Home Company Inc announces proposed private offering of senior notes due 2022
Nov 19 TJX : * Jefferies raises price target to $60 from $55; rating hold
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
* Russian oil output remains unchanged in February (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)