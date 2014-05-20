BRIEF-Brunswick says CEO Schwabero's 2016 compensation was $6.7 mln
* Brunswick - CEO Mark D. Schwabero's 2016 total compensation $6.7 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nJdtRb Further company coverage:
(Corrects name of chain in paragraph 1 to TJ Maxx from TJX Maxx)
May 20 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales of discretionary items such as apparel and home goods were weaker than expected.
The company's net sales rose 4.9 percent to $6.49 billion in the first quarter ended May 3, but fell short of the analysts' average expectation of $6.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income inched up to $454.3 million, or 64 cents per share, from $452.9 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
* OPKO receives FDA orphan drug status for its new oligonucleotide to treat genetic neurological disorder