May 19 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of
off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported a 5.8 percent
rise in quarterly sales as more customers visited its stores and
the company expanded its offerings.
The company's net income rose to $474.6 million, or 69 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $454.3
million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $6.87 billion from $6.49 billion, while
comparable sales rose 5 percent.
