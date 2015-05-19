(Adds details, background, shares)
May 19 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of
off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, raised its full-year
profit and comparable sales forecast, encouraged by more
bargain-hungry shoppers visiting its stores.
Shares of the company, which also reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, rose 4.3
percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.
TJX sells clothes and home furnishings that are priced 20-60
percent lower than those at traditional retailers and department
stores, a strategy that has attracted price-conscious customers
and helped the company gain market share.
The company has also been increasing the number and quality
of brands in its stores, and has focused on staying on top of
popular trends such as bohemian-inspired tops and skirts and
shirt dresses.
TJX raised its full-year profit forecast to $3.21-$3.27 per
share on a constant currency basis from $3.17-$3.25 earlier.
Analysts, however, were expecting a full-year profit of $3.29
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Full-year comparable sales are now expected to grow by 2-3
percent, up from the prior forecast of 1-2 percent growth, the
company said.
Comparable sales rose 5 percent in the first quarter ended
May 2, more than the 3.1 percent rise analysts polled by
research firm Consensus Metrix were expecting.
TJX's net income rose to $474.6 million, or 69 cents per
share, in the first quarter, from $454.3 million, or 64 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a first-quarter profit of
66 cents per share.
Revenue rose 5.8 percent to $6.87 billion, more than the
$6.79 billion analysts were expecting.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Simon Jennings)