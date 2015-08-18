* 2nd-qtr same-store sales rise 6 pct vs est 3 pct
* Earnings 80 cents/share vs est 76 cents
* Comp sales driven by customer traffic - CEO
* Shares rise as much as 6.7 pct to all-time high
(Adds analysts' comment; updates shares)
By Subrat Patnaik
Aug 18 Retailer TJX Cos Inc reported a
better-than-expected rise in quarterly comparable store sales as
bargain-hungry shoppers flocked to its outlets.
Shares of the owner of off-price retailers TJ Maxx and
Marshalls rose as much as 6.7 percent to a record high of $76.40
in early trading on Tuesday.
Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 6 percent in
the second quarter ended Aug. 1, handily beating the 3 percent
increase analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected.
"It was great to see that comp sales were entirely driven by
customer traffic - our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential
traffic improvement," CEO Carol Meyrowitz said in a statement.
Unlike other retailers, sales at the company's stores have
not been hurt by e-commerce, said Neil Saunders, chief executive
of research firm Conlumino.
Off-price retailers such as TJX offer designer brands such
as Dolce & Gabbana and Juicy Couture at low prices. Often, this
is off-season merchandise sourced from manufacturers or
department store operators.
"TJX lies in the sweet spot of retail, offering brand name
products at attractively discounted prices catering
to a strapped middle- and lower-income consumer looking for
value," Retail Metrics President Ken Perkins wrote in a note.
Net income rose about 6 percent to $549.3 million, or 80
cents per share.
Revenue increased 6.5 percent to $7.36 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per
share on revenue of $7.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
TJX also raised its full-year profit forecast to $3.24-$3.28
per share from $3.21-$3.27. The company, which usually issues
conservative forecasts, raised its full-year estimate in May.
Analysts were expecting a full-year profit of $3.30 per
share.
The company's shares were trading up 5.7 percent at $75.73
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)