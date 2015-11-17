Nov 17 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of
off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported a 5.3 percent
rise in quarterly sales, as more bargain-hungry shoppers visited
its stores.
The company said net income fell to $587.3 million in the
third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $595 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, net income rose to 86 cents per share
from 85 cents, as the company had fewer shares outstanding.
Revenue rose to $7.75 billion from $7.37 billion.
