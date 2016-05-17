May 17 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of
off-price chain T.J. Maxx, reported a 9.9 percent rise in
quarterly sales as value-conscious shoppers flocked to its
stores for off-priced clothes and accessories.
The company's net income rose to $508.3 million, or 76 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $474.6
million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which also owns the Marshalls chain, said net
sales rose to $7.54 billion from $6.87 billion, while comparable
sales rose 7 percent.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)