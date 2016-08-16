Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 TJX Cos Inc, the operator of off-price retail chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly comparable sales as more bargain-hungry shoppers visited its stores.
The company's comparable store sales rose 4 percent in the second quarter ended July 30, up for the 30th quarter in a row.
That was above the 3.5 percent increase analysts on average were expecting, according to a poll by research firm Consensus Metrix.
TJX, like other off-price retailers and fast-fashion chains such as Zara and H&M, offers chic and trendy clothes at lower prices to lure shoppers from department stores such as Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc and other mall-based chains.
TJX's net sales rose 7 percent to $7.88 billion.
The company also posted a 2.3 percent rise in net profit and raised its full-year profit forecast. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.