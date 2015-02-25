Feb 25 Discount apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc
reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly profit and
said it would raise wages in the United States to a minimum of
$9 per hour from June.
The move matches Wal-Mart Stores Inc's wage hike
announced last week.
TJX also said it would buy back up to $1.8 billion-$1.9
billion of shares this fiscal year, $100 million-$200 million
more than last year.
TJX said net income rose to $648.2 million, or 93 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $582.2 million,
or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $8.3 billion. Same-store sales
increased 4 percent.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)