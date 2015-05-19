May 19 Not every U.S. retailer has cause to
complain about the West Coast port disruptions. For those
focused more on price than the latest fashion, the delivery
backlog caused by the slowdown could be a treasure trove.
Off-price retailers such as TJX Cos Inc, which sell
high-quality merchandise at low prices, are snapping up orders
canceled by traditional stores in the congestion that follows a
months-long labor dispute.
The fallout from the port strikes was a bright spot in TJX's
better-than-expected quarterly results and augurs well for
off-price rivals Ross Stores Inc and Burlington Stores
Inc as they prepare to report results.
"It created an opportunity for off-price retailers to
capitalize on the plethora of merchandise available in the
market place at very favorable prices," said Stifel analyst
Richard Jaffe.
Off-price retailers thrive by offering labels such as Dolce
and Gabbana or Juicy Couture at low prices. Often, this is
off-season merchandise sourced from manufacturers or department
store operators.
They also take advantage of forecasting mistakes, canceled
orders and inventory overruns to offer shoppers a good deal.
TJX, owner of the TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains, raised its
full-year profit and comparable sales forecast, mainly because
more bargain-hungry shoppers are visiting its stores.
The company said it was hard to pinpoint the extent to which
the West Coast slowdown had helped its first-quarter results.
"... We have to believe some of it was," TJX President Ernie
Herrman said on a post-earnings conference call.
Clothes and home furnishings at off-price stores are
typically priced anywhere between 20 percent and 60 percent
lower than those at traditional retailers and department stores.
Off-price retailers keep inventories lean to adjust to
changing fashion trends, sourcing goods within a few weeks,
while full-price retailers tend to source seasonally and from
further afield.
During the port disruptions, vendors sought to sell rejected
merchandise to off-price retailers such as TJ Maxx and Ross at
reduced prices, rather than send everything back to China, said
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Laura Champine.
"Anything that disrupts retail is very good for the
off-price guys," she said.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing
by Robin Paxton)