April 3 TJX Cos Inc, operator of the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls low price chains, said on Tuesday it is raising its dividend 21 percent.

TJX, which sells designer brands at big discounts compared to department stores, will pay a quarterly dividend of 11.5 cents per share.

The retailer also reiterated its expectation that it will buy back $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in shares this year. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)