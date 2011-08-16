* Q2 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.89
* Q2 sales up 8 percent to $5.5 billion
* Sees FY adj EPS $3.89-$3.97 VS est $3.95
* Shares down 1 percent
(Adds analyst comparison, details on sales, share movement)
Aug 16 Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc's
reported a higher quarterly profit that beat estimates as
bargain-hunting shoppers favored its stores for affordable
clothes and home goods.
The company sells apparel and home design brands at lower
prices by buying merchandise that department stores return to
vendors. It was one of the big winners during the recession as
shoppers traded down from more upscale chains.
TJX, based in Framingham, Massachusetts, reported net income
of $348 million or 90 cents per share for the second quarter.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 89 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also expects to earn $3.89-$3.97 a share for the
full year on an adjusted basis. Analysts were expecting earnings
of $3.95 a share.
TJX's off-price model typically helps draw more customers in
tough times, and sales rose 8 percent to $5.5 billion during the
quarter.
U.S. consumers have faced high unemployment, stagnant wages
and the protracted debate over raising the U.S. government debt
ceiling, culminating in the lowest consumer sentiment in more
than three decades in August.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
August reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came
in at 54.9, the lowest since May 1980.
Comparable sales rose 5 percent at its U.S.-based T.J. Maxx
and Marshalls chains. In Europe, where the company runs the T.K.
Maxx chain, comparable sales were flat, an improvement over last
year's drop of 4 percent.
TJX shares were trading down 1 percent at $53.23 on Tuesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained around
36 percent since August last year.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Phil Wahba; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Viraj Nair)