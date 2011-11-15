Nov 15 TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) raised its
same-store sales forecast for the holiday quarter but the
off-price retailer maintained its profit outlook, saying
higher taxes and unfavorable currency fluctuations would
offset those sales gains.
TJX, whose chains include the Marshalls and T.J. Maxx
chains in the United States and T.K. Maxx in Europe, said
November sales were "off to a strong start."
KEY POINTS
Q3 2011 Estimate Q3 2010
Net sales $5.79 bln --- $5.53 bln
Net income $406.5 mln --- $372.3 mln
EPS $1.06 $1.05 $0.92
Gross margin 28.1 pct --- 27.5 pct
* Still sees Q4 EPS $1.19-$1.23 vs Street view $1.23
* Now sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-3 pct, up from prior
forecast of increase of 1-2 pct
* Q3 same-store sales (at stores open at least a year) up
3 pct; up 4 percent at Marshalls and TJ Maxx, flat in Europe
* CEO Carol Meyrowitz: "November is off to a strong
start."
