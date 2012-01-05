BRIEF-ChemChina extends tender offers for Syngenta to April 28
Feb 23 ChemChina * Says extends public tender offers for Syngenta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
(Removes fifth bullet point as the company did not forecast earnings excluding items)
Jan 5 TJX : * The TJX Companies Inc reports 8 percent December 2011 comp store sales increase; updates earnings outlook; announces 2-for-1 stock split * December same store sales rose 8 percent * December sales rose 8 percent to $3.3 billion * Sees Q4 2012 earnings per share $1.19 to $1.23 * Approved a two-for-one stock split of the company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend * The TJX Companies Inc December same-store sales view was up 2.6 percent -- Thomson Reuters data * Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 23 ChemChina * Says extends public tender offers for Syngenta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week showing Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.