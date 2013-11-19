Nov 19 TJX : * The TJX Companies Inc sees strong momentum continue; reports above-plan third

quarter FY 2014 results with 5% comp sales growth and 21% adjusted EPS

increase; raises full-year guidance * Sees FY earnings per share $2.91 to $2.94 * Reaffirms Q4 2014 earnings per share view $0.77 to $0.80 * Q3 earnings per share $0.86 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.91 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage