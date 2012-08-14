BRIEF-Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics file new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
Aug 14 Discount retailer TJX Cos Inc, owner of the Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains, raised its full-year profit forecast on a rise in its second-quarter sales fueled by shoppers seeking inexpensive designer products.
The company now expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.39 to $2.45 per share. Earlier this month, TJX raised its full year profit forecast to a range of $2.38 to $2.44 per share.
TJX said it estimates a profit of 56 to 59 cents per share for the current quarter, which includes the important back-to-school season.
TJX, which also operates the T.K. Maxx chain in Europe, reported net income of $421.1 million, or 56 cents per share for the quarter ended July 28, up from $348.3 million, or 45 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $5.95 billion in the quarter.
