Aug 20 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of the low-price T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, bucking a trend of weak results at a host of retailers.

TJX shares rose 4 percent to $52.74 in premarket trading.

Many retailers across the price spectrum, from Macy's Inc to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, have reported disappointing comparable-store sales, as consumers face higher payroll taxes, more expensive gasoline and a slow job market.

TJX said same-store sales rose 4 percent in the quarter as more customers walked through its doors. This beat the average analyst estimate of a 3 percent increase.

The company said it expects same-store sales to rise 2 to 3 percent in the current quarter.

TJX, whose chains sells fashion and home goods at big discounts to department store prices, forecast current-quarter earnings of 69 to 72 cents per share, in line with Wall Street estimates.

Second-quarter net income rose to $479.6 million, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3, from $421 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $6.44 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents per share on revenue of $6.37 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)