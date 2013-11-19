Nov 19 TJX Cos Inc's adjusted profit beat analysts' estimates for the second straight quarter as more value-conscious shoppers visited its stores for low-priced apparels.

Net income rose to $623 million, or 86 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $462 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 9 percent to $7 billion, while same-store sales rose 5 percent.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 75 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate by a cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.