BRIEF-Radius Gold acquires Bald Peak property located on the Nevada-California border
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines
Nov 19 TJX Cos Inc's adjusted profit beat analysts' estimates for the second straight quarter as more value-conscious shoppers visited its stores for low-priced apparels.
Net income rose to $623 million, or 86 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $462 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 9 percent to $7 billion, while same-store sales rose 5 percent.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 75 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate by a cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011