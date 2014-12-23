Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 23 Tk Development A/S :
* Says has today sold its remaining areas at Teglholmen in Copenhagen for 95 million Danish crowns ($15.62 million)
* Says this sale is a step towards meeting group's strategic objective of reducing portfolio of projects not initiated to about 500 million Danish crowns by spring 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0834 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.