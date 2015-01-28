BRIEF-Zephyro-led consortium is provisionally ranked first in 81 mln euro tender lot
* Said on Thursday that its consortium is first in the provisional ranking of the tender for lot 3 of Convenzione SORESA in Campania
Jan 28 Tk Development A/S :
* TK Development has entered into an agreement to sell the "Strædet" retail project in Køge
* Project will be sold to Citycon
* Says TK Development maintains its profit estimate for 2014/15 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday that its consortium is first in the provisional ranking of the tender for lot 3 of Convenzione SORESA in Campania
VIENNA, March 24 Austrian gambling group Novomatic is considering an initial public offering (IPO), its chief executive said in an interview published on Friday, two weeks after sources told Reuters it was working on a potential listing.