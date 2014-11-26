WARSAW Nov 26 Polish telecoms firm Hawe has made a preliminary offer for the Polish state railways telecom arm TK Telekom, a Hawe representative said on Wednesday.

No.2 telecoms operator Netia has also expressed interest in buying TK Telekom, which is the country's third largest fibre network operator, a source close to the transaction told Reuters.

Exatel, a subsidiary of Poland's largest utility PGE will not be bidding for the company, PGE spokesman Maciej Szczepaniuk said.

Companies interested in purchasing the company had until Nov. 26 to express their interest.

