May 8 TKH Group NV :

* Turnover up 10.2 pct to 314.4 million euros, organic growth 11.6 pct.

* EBITA up 39.2 pct to 26.7 million euros

* TKH maintains the outlook for its business segments as presented at the publication of the annual results in march 2014

* Net profit before amortisation attributable to shareholders came in at 15.5 million euros in Q1 Further company coverage: