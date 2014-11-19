WARSAW Nov 19 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is offering loans to bidders for the telecoms arm of Poland's railway operator, state-owned PKP said on Wednesday.

PKP is trying to eradicate its debt, having cut it from about 3.8 billion zlotys ($1 billion) to about 1 billion, by spinning off non-core assets and is using European Union funds to upgrade infrastructure. Operator TK telekom and Poland's No.5 utility, PKP Energetyka, are slated for sale.

According to the railway group, TK Telekom - which has the third largest fibre network in Poland - is profitable and revenue hit 280 million zlotys in 2013.

PKP has failed to sell TK Telekom twice before as investors shied away from its complicated structure of state-owned cross-holdings and from staffing levels. Since then, the telecoms operator has cut staff numbers by about 1,000 jobs to 500.

Sources told Reuters they expect Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia and its No. 2 cable operator Vectra, Deutsche Telekom's telecom infrastructure unit GTS, or Polish utility PGE's subsidiary Exatel to bid.

None of the companies was available for comment.

Bidders have until Nov. 26 to signal their initial interest, with the sale expected next year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Ireland)