Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 21 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd
* Says faces listing suspension risk after reporting two straight years of losses in 2012, 2013
* Says H1 net loss widens to 53.88 million yuan (8.76 million US dollar) from net loss of 6.39 million yuan previous year
* Says expects January-September net loss at 37-42 million yuan versus net loss of 34.5 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sX7Af7; bit.ly/1kXM7zY; bit.ly/1pNy5kB
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1510 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)