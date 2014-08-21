Aug 21 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd

* Says faces listing suspension risk after reporting two straight years of losses in 2012, 2013

* Says H1 net loss widens to 53.88 million yuan (8.76 million US dollar) from net loss of 6.39 million yuan previous year

* Says expects January-September net loss at 37-42 million yuan versus net loss of 34.5 million yuan previous year

