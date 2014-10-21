FRANKFURT Oct 21 German property company TLG Immobilien has still not attracted enough investors for its planned stock market listing, with two days to go before the offer deadline, several sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

A spike in market volatility in recent weeks has led to several European initial public offerings (IPOs) being delayed or cancelled, including those of German online classifieds group Scout24 and cable group Tele Columbus, as well as British bank Aldermore.

TLG aims to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday, hoping to raise up to 507 million euros.

But so far it has not found buyers for all the shares on offer, the sources said.

"Books are not yet covered, but we expect large orders to come in over the next days," one of the sources said.

The company's books close on Thursday afternoon.

TLG and its owner, private equity firm Lone Star, declined to comment.

Lone Star has set a price range of 10.75-13.75 euros per share for the public offering.

Germany's bluechip DAX index has shed 9.5 percent over the last month.

The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States and worsening economic outlook in Germany are among the reasons for an equities sell-off that has hit newly listed stocks such as Germany's Rocket Internet and online fashion group Zalando and curbed investor demand for more offers.

