FRANKFURT, July 18 Germany's planned sale of
12,000 flats and some commercial properties, which could fetch a
price tag of at least 1.7 billion euros ($2.1 billion), has
attracted private equity and strategic bidders, four people
close to the transaction said.
Private equity groups including Blackstone, Cerberus
and Apollo, a Morgan Stanley real estate
fund as well as the German real estate groups TAG Immobilien
and KWG Kommunale Wohnen are among the
bidders for TLG Immobilien, the sources said.
The transaction, in which the German government is about to
pick those that will be allowed to place second rounds, is
likely to be the country's largest real estate deal this year.
International investors are vying for property in Germany,
which has not seen boom-and-bust prices like in Spain or
Ireland, but has stable increases in property values in the last
couple of years.
The flats the German government is putting up for sale have
stable rental income and a low vacancy rate of only 3 percent
and the portfolio also comprises 300 commercial properties.
Any investor will likely have to pay a premium. In February,
a group led by Patrizia Immobilien paid 1.4 billion
euros for about 22,000 flats sold by Germany's biggest
public-sector bank LBBW.
TLG, the bidders and Barclay's Capital, which is
managing the sale, declined to comment.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble aims to finalise
the sale of the assets - all located in eastern Germany - by the
end of this year.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner)