FRANKFURT Oct 23 German property company TLG Immobilien is selling its shares at 10.75 euros apiece, the low end of a previously set price range, a source told Reuters on Thursday, after struggling to attract investor demand in wobbly markets.

The eastern German property group had offered its shares in a 10.75 to 13.75 euros range, but found itself scrambling for buyers of its shares after several other firms had cancelled or delayed their initial public offerings (IPOs). (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and David Holmes)