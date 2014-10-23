FRANKFURT Oct 23 German property company TLG
Immobilien is selling its shares at 10.75 euros
apiece, the low end of a previously set price range, a source
told Reuters on Thursday, after struggling to attract investor
demand in wobbly markets.
The eastern German property group had offered its shares in
a 10.75 to 13.75 euros range, but found itself scrambling for
buyers of its shares after several other firms had cancelled or
delayed their initial public offerings (IPOs).
