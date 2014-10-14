(Repeats to fix story label used by some subscribers)

BERLIN Oct 14 German property company TLG Immobilien announced plans on Tuesday to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 24 despite a slump in European markets, hoping to raise about 450 million euros ($570 million).

TLG, owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, set a price range of 10.75-13.75 euros per share for the public offering. About 114 million euros of the proceeds should go to TLG, with the rest to Lone Star.

TLG said it planned to pay a dividend for 2014 of 10-15 million euros, adding that existing investors would hold 39.9 percent in the company after the initial public offering and exercise of an overallotment option.

(1 US dollar = 0.7896 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Pravin Char)