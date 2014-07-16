FRANKFURT, July 16 Private equity investor Lone
Star has chosen UBS and JP Morgan to handle a stock market
listing of its German commercial real estate group TLG
Immobilien, two people familiar with the situation said.
The buyout group is likely to launch the IPO later this year
and could sell a stake worth 500 million euros, the people
added.
TLG Immobilien is worth about 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion)
including debt.
TLG Immobilien and U.S.-based Lone Star as well as the banks
declined to comment.
Lone Star bought TLG Immobilien, which manages about 800 in
commercial properties, for 1.1 billion euros in 2012 from a
government agency that organises the privatisation of east
German companies in the wake of the reunification of Germany in
1990.
($1 = 0.7378 Euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by William Hardy)