BANGKOK Jan 20 TMB Bank PCL, Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it aimed for loan growth of 8-10 percent in 2015, up from 6.2 percent in 2014, on expectations of healthier economic growth.

The forecast was based on the assumption that the Thai economy will grow 3 to 4 percent this year, chief executive Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters.

The bank's non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to be 2.80 percent of total lending for this year, versus 2.85 percent last year, with estimated return on equity of 14-15 percent in 2015, versus 14.7 percent from a year earlier, he said.

TMB, 31 percent owned by Dutch financial service group ING Groep, reported a 65 percent surge in fourth quarter net profit.