BANGKOK Jan 20 TMB Bank PCL,
Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it
aimed for loan growth of 8-10 percent in 2015, up from 6.2
percent in 2014, on expectations of healthier economic growth.
The forecast was based on the assumption that the Thai
economy will grow 3 to 4 percent this year, chief executive
Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters.
The bank's non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to be
2.80 percent of total lending for this year, versus 2.85 percent
last year, with estimated return on equity of 14-15 percent in
2015, versus 14.7 percent from a year earlier, he said.
TMB, 31 percent owned by Dutch financial service group ING
Groep, reported a 65 percent surge in fourth quarter
net profit.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)