BANGKOK Oct 19 Thailand's seventh largest lender by assets, TMB Bank Pcl, said on Monday its third quarter net profit rose 18 percent, driven mainly by lower loan loss provisions and rising loan growth.

TMB Bank, 31 percent owned by Dutch financial group ING Groep, posted July-September net profit of 2.82 billion baht ($79.89 million), higher than an average forecast of 2.33 billion baht by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank's non performing loans were at 2.95 percent of total lending, down from 3.09 percent at the end of June, after it sold some bad debt, the bank said in a statement. Loans in the first nine months rose 7 percent from a year earlier. ($1=35.3000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)