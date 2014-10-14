BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK Oct 14 Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl said on Tuesday third-quarter net profit surged 27 percent from a year earlier, helped by a pick-up in loan growth and on lower funding cost.
The country's seventh-largest lender by assets reported a net profit of 2.39 billion baht ($73.74 million) for the July-September period, higher than the average 2 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.
Loans grew 3.3 percent from the previous quarter, driven by lending to corporates and medium- to small-sized companies.
TMB is 31 percent owned by Dutch financial service company ING Groep and 26 percent by the Thai Finance Ministry.
TMB shares have risen nearly 20 percent in the past three months, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the banking sector index because the bank's loan growth outshined bigger peers. ($1 = 32.4100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
CHICAGO, March 16 The Republican leadership in Washington says Obamacare is an imploding disaster. But if your income is low and your age is high, the real disaster is the repeal-and-replace healthcare reform bill on offer from U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.