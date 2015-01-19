BANGKOK Jan 19 TMB Bank Pcl,
Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its
fourth-quarter net profit surged 65.3 percent from a year
earlier helped by continued loan growth and higher net interest
margin.
The lender posted a net profit of 2.98 billion baht ($91.6
million) for the October-December quarter, up from 1.8 billion
baht a year earlier and 2.39 billion baht in the previous
quarter, it said in a statement.
Strong fourth-quarter earnings helped boost net profit to
9.54 billion baht for the whole 2014, higher than 8.8 billion
baht forecast from Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimate.
This compared with 5.74 billion baht a year earlier.
TMB is 31 percent owned by Dutch financial service company
ING Groep, and 26 percent by the Thai finance ministry.
($1 = 32.5500 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)