BANGKOK, July 20 Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl
said its second quarter net profit fell 4.8 percent to
2.15 billion baht ($61 million) as it had to set aside more
expenses to cover bad loans.
TMB, 35 percent-owned by Dutch financial group ING Groep
, set aside provisions of almost 2 billion baht in the
April-June quarter and remained conservative on provisioning to
ensure its financial strength, it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The bank's non-performing loans dropped to 2.87 percent of
total lending at the end of June, from 3.11 percent at the end
March, after it sold some bad loans and wrote off others.
Its net interest margin rose 15 basis points to 3.13 percent
due to lower funding costs.
The Thai finance ministry owns 25.94 percent of TMB, while
ING owns 25.04 percent directly and 9.57 percent though
non-voting depository receipts, according to stock exchange
data.
($1 = 35.0000 baht)
