BANGKOK, July 20 Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl said its second quarter net profit fell 4.8 percent to 2.15 billion baht ($61 million) as it had to set aside more expenses to cover bad loans.

TMB, 35 percent-owned by Dutch financial group ING Groep , set aside provisions of almost 2 billion baht in the April-June quarter and remained conservative on provisioning to ensure its financial strength, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank's non-performing loans dropped to 2.87 percent of total lending at the end of June, from 3.11 percent at the end March, after it sold some bad loans and wrote off others.

Its net interest margin rose 15 basis points to 3.13 percent due to lower funding costs.

The Thai finance ministry owns 25.94 percent of TMB, while ING owns 25.04 percent directly and 9.57 percent though non-voting depository receipts, according to stock exchange data. ($1 = 35.0000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)